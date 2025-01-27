Kansas City Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl LIX vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The stage is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
After the Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game and the Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship, the Chiefs and Eagles are set for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
The Chiefs' 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory was the second championship of the Chiefs' modern era under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It also became the first win of a potential three-peat.
With the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVIII wins over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs have won three of the last five Super Bowls and now have the opportunity to win four of six, which would also result in the NFL's first-ever three-peat.
Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts both put up impressive performances in Super Bowl LVII, as Hurts finished the game 27-of-38 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown in addition to 15 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Mahomes went 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdowns through the air, adding six carries for 44 yards on the ground.
Super Bowl LIX will be played on February 9
at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
The game will be broadcast on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady set to call the game alongside Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi and Mike Pereira. The game will be refereed by Ron Torbert.