Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Moves Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs have made their last moves just ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The Chiefs are looking to be the first time in the Super Bowl ERA to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs will be ready and it is going to be a great one.
The Chiefs have activated two players from the practice squad for today's Super Bowl. Linebacker Swayne Bozeman and cornerback Steven Nelson.
"We have activated Practice Squad players LB Swayze Bozeman and CB Steven Nelson via Standard Elevation," said the Chiefs on X/Twitter.
Nelson enters his fifth season with the Chiefs in 2024 after spending time with the team from 2015 to 2018. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round (98th overall) pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Bozeman enters his first season with the Chiefs in 2024. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
These two teams feature some of the best players in the National Football League. The Chiefs are lead by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones. For the Eagles it is quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver A.J Brown, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Two talented Super Bowl rosters will face off.
"I cannot get rid of that guy [the Eagles]," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "He is everywhere and he is tough. He has a great scheme and that defense plays their heart out. That is a tremendous defense. Offense too but that defense, you are asking me about the defense, and Vic [Fangio] is as good as anybody in this league. Everywhere he goes he puts together these tough defenses."
The Chiefs will get a chance to three-peat later this evening when they kick off against the Eagles. Time will tell if history is on their side.
