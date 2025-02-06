Who Will Have the Advantage Between Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LIX?
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great game and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds.
The matchup is going to be a battle of two great teams. Can the Eagles overcome the Chiefs in their second attempt? Will the Chiefs be able to stop Eagles running back Saquon Barkley? Will the Chiefs finish off the season making season? These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.
These are the two best teams remaining in the National Football League. The Eagles gave the Chiefs everything they can handle a couple of years ago and the Eagles believe they will get their revenge this Sunday.
The Chiefs will look to make history this Sunday by being the first team ever to will three straight Super Bowl Championship.
This Super Bowl has a lot of great storylines and great players, but which team will have the advantage heading into Sunday's game.
"I am taking the Kansas City Chiefs," said former NFL player Andrew Hawkins on First Take. "If I took just on paper, if I was was dropped on planet earth today and they say, here is the 2024 season, who has the better chance to win, I will pick the Eagles on paper."
"But that is not the reality because I have the context of living in the Patrick Mahomes ERA. Kansas City played in one AFC Championship game before Patrick Mahomes, now they have played in seven. You saw it during the season and throughout his career if the game is tight and it is within one score, Patrick Mahomes will be able to do enough to get them over the hump. So it is hard to pick against him."
As longest the Chiefs have number 15, Patrick Mahomes under center they will have a chance of winning the Super Bowl every single season.