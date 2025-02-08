Kansas City Chiefs Preparing for Eagles Infamous "Tush Push"
No head coach has his team more prepared than Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Every play, every situation, every moment, you name it and Reid will have his team ready for whatever the game will present.
Reid has been one of the best at getting his team ready. Now, Reid will look to win one more game this season to add to his legacy.
One play that seems to be unstoppable for the Eagles is their famous "Tush Push", which the Chiefs will have to be prepared for at any given moment.
The Eagles have run the "Tush Push" over the last few seasons at a high success rate. When it is short-down situations with only one yard to gain, it is not a secret to everyone watching what play they are going to run.
In Super Bowl LIX every time the Eagles find themselves in that short-down situation the Chiefs know what they are going to do, and they have been preparing for it.
The Chiefs will have to pay close attention because the Eagles now have a package of plays that they like to run when they show the "Tush Push" formation. It is not always a straightforward run from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts no more. We have also seen the Eagles pass the ball using the "Tush Push" look.
"Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told me the best route to stop it [Tush Push] is to not let them get to 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1," said NFL Network Analyst Cameron Wolfe. "He said he does not have a route to stop it. He said he watched the tape; he does not have a route for them to stop it."
"But one thing I did talk to Nick Bolton their [Chiefs] linebacker. He said for them the low man wins. He said they get a lot of leverage with their guard and their center by getting low and keeping the legs running of Jalen Hurts. So they talked about going low. He said we watch the Washington tape. We think our best way to stop it is try to get between the guard and center and take out their legs. One thing that is interesting about the Chiefs is that they had a lot of success in the AFC Championship game against Josh Allen. Three times they stopped him on a quarterback sneak in five tries. That is the most any team has done since 2016. But Spagnuuolo told me their route [the Bills] do it much different than the Eagles."
"This game is different as far as the "Tush Push" but the Chiefs hope to keep them longer than 4th and 1 so they do not have to see it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE