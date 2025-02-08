Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Review Pt. 2: A Group Needing Patience
With Super Bowl LIX just days away, the Kansas City Chiefs will have to face reality win or loss come Monday: a retooling 2025 campaign could be in the works.
The Chiefs have become a dynasty because of terrific coaching on both sides of the ball along with having all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who could do something Tom Brady never could by winning a third-consecutive world championship. However, the foundations to the Chiefs success has come from quality free agent signings and nailing draft selections in the final two days of the NFL Draft.
Kansas City saw gradual improvement from first-round selection wide receiver Xavier Worthy throughout the season and he’s poised for a potential breakout sophomore campaign. The biggest question that remains is how the rest of the 2024 draft class handled their rookie season and what is to come. Let’s take a look at how these selections fared.
Day 2: OT Kingsley Suamataia (2.63)
The former BYU Cougar standout entered the league with the versatility, athleticism, and raw power to play both tackle spots. After becoming a starter early in the season, Suamataia was benched due to inconsistent performances and has been there since.
This should not be considered the end of his story, however. Suamataia is a gifted tackle who needs time to grow and develop into a formidable starter and it sounds like the Chiefs still believe in him. Look for him to compete for the starting tackle job on either side of the line this summer in training camp and the preseason.
Day 3: TE Jared Wiley, TCU (4.131), S Jaden Hicks, Washington State (4.133), iOL Hunter Nourzad (5.159), CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee (6.211), iOL C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross (7.248)
The key word with the Day 3 group of prospects for the Chiefs has been development. Wiley’s season came to an end halfway through the season after tearing his ACL. Nourzad’s playing time has come on special teams as well as Hadden’s. Hanson has been mostly inactive throughout the season and is another developmental player for the Chiefs to grow over the coming seasons.
Hicks might be the most intriguing as his playing time has increased throughout the season and could play in Justin Reid’s role at free safety if the veteran tests the free agent market. The former Washington State standout is a versatile, athletic defensive back that has been an underrated piece on the Chiefs defense in recent weeks.
The biggest takeaway from this draft class is that patience will be required here as several of these players could see their roles increase in 2025 with potential retirements, releases, and strong summer performances. It’s a group with intrigue but cautious optimism at best.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.