Chiefs Sign Punter Dustin Colquitt to Practice Squad

In April 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and longtime punter Dustin Colquitt parted ways after Colquitt spent 15 years with the organization. After bouncing around the league during the 2020 season, Colquitt is back in Kansas City and will have a chance to earn a second ring with the Chiefs.

Since being released by the Chiefs in April, Colquitt spent September and most of October with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released, then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, and then briefly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being waived shortly thereafter.

Now, Colquitt is back where he started his illustrious career.

In a statement on April 28, the Chiefs made Colquitt's release official, accompanied by statements from general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid.

"Dustin is one of the greatest Chiefs of all-time, and I'm grateful I had the opportunity to coach him these past seven years," Reid said. "The longevity of his career here in Kansas City shows you just how consistently he has performed at a high level. Beyond his impact on the field, he was a great teammate and leader. I will always be a huge Dustin Colquitt fan."

Colquitt's return is not purely sentimental for the Chiefs, as they had previously been carrying a second punter on the practice squad. On December 31, the Baltimore Ravens signed punter Johnny Townsend off the Chiefs' practice squad. Townsend is the brother of the Chiefs' starting punter, Tommy Townsend.

It seems unlikely that Colquitt would see the active roster unless Townsend were to suffer an injury or have a COVID-19-related incident in the weeks to come, but due to the expanded practice squads that teams have been able to utilize in the 2020-21 season, Colquitt will now be an official member of the Chiefs once again as KC attempts to run it back.