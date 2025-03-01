The Chiefs' Goal in the NFL Draft Should be Simple
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two Super Bowls in the last four years because of a subpar performance by their offensive line. More importantly, the Chiefs' offensive line did not perform well because the unit needs improvement as soon as possible.
Kansas City has one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not the best. When healthy, they also have top-tier players at skill positions on the offensive side of the ball. However, none of that matters without a quality offensive line, as the Chiefs know all too well.
The Chiefs' embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was mainly due to their offensive line's inability to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City has all the reasons it needs to use a first-round pick and potentially free agency to fix the offensive line.
Marco Enriquez of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft with predictions for each team's first-round pick. Like many others, Enriquez believes the Chiefs will do right by their star quarterback and find top-notch talent for the offensive line.
"The Chiefs may be losing starting guard Trey Smith this offseason. If that happens, they will need to address that hole immediately. Tyler Booker displays strong technical skills and physical strength as an interior lineman. He has a strong base and generates power well," Enriquez said.
While the Chiefs will not lose Smith this summer and hope to sign him to a long-term deal, the offensive line still needs help, with or without Smith. For many reasons, finding a talented offensive lineman in the draft would work wonders for the Chiefs.
Not only would they get a quality offensive lineman they could potentially use early, should that player grow into a starter, but the Chiefs would have a starting-caliber offensive lineman on a rookie deal for many years to come, with a franchise tag ready if needed.
Kansas City was humbled significantly in its Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, but the team does not have time to dwell on what could have been. The Chiefs' front office must improve the roster quickly, as every team in the league will still give the Chiefs their best shot.
