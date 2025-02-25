Chiefs Have Two Players Named in Top 10 NFL Players List
The Kansas City Chiefs had another phenominal season that sent the franchise back the the Super Bowl for the third straight year. In Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of the NFL season list, the Chiefs had two players make the top ten list.
Chris Jones came in ranked at eight and Creed Humphrey was ranked at seventh. In an article written by Mason Cameron, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick, the Chiefs' postseason pushed Jones and Humphrey up the board.
"Jones led all interior defenders with 88 pressures this season, earning an elite 91.5 pass-rush grade. This is the sixth time in the past seven seasons that Jones has recorded at least a 90.0 pass-rush grade." Wrote Cameron, Wasserman and Chadwick. "Jones also missed just one tackle all season, tied for the fewest among any defensive lineman who played at least 500 snaps this season."
Jones was a continued producer for Kansas City this postseason, leading the charge on Steve Spagnuolo's defense, bringing in five sacks while being the focal point of the opposing offensive line.
"Among the 40 centers who played at least 300 snaps this season, Humphrey led the group with a 92.4 overall grade and a 91.5 run-blocking grade." Cameron, Wasserman and Chadwick wrote. "That overall grade is the highest recorded by a center (min. 300 snaps) since Jason Kelce recorded a 94.1 grade in 2017. Humphrey’s first four seasons in the NFL have been so outstanding that he trails only Nick Mangold with a 94.9 career PFF Grade among centers."
Humphrey is the prototype center everyone needs on their football team. He's smart, stout and tough. His ability to maintain leverage and control across the line of scrimmage has allowed the team to thrive despite making multiple changes along the offensive line.
The Chiefs have a lot of questions to ask of their offensive and defensive line this offseason as they have to rebuild both sides of the line through the draft. Having established veterans like Humphrey and Jones, the Chiefs are another solid draft away from lifting the Lombardi once again.
Humphrey and Jones. Homegrown talents dominating the NFL.
