Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Listed Among NFL's Best Free Agents
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and re-sign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
Where it becomes difficult for the Chiefs is getting better on offense and still having a great defense like they did last season.
In the middle of that defense was linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton has been a staple in the Chiefs defense with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnunolo. Bolton, since becoming a Chiefs has been lights out in the middle of the field and has been a great player to watch.
Bolton was a leader in the middle of that defense. He can do it all, stop the run, cover backs, receivers, and tight ends, but most importantly, he can get to the quarterback. Bolton last season was a linebacker who made the Chiefs defense tough to run the ball against.
Bolton is set to become a free agent next month. Bolton has made his case for why he should come back to Kansas City and get paid. The Chiefs want him back, but Bolton can be the odd one out because if the Chiefs are not offering him money he has earned, other teams will.
Bolton ranked in the top 15 of all free agents this offseason.
"Bolton is young (25 for the 2025 season), rarely comes off the field and is productive, with more than 100 tackles in three of his four NFL seasons. With teams shifting back to running the ball in 2024, off-ball linebackers like Bolton will be in higher demand," said Senior writer Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.
