Latest SI Mock Draft: Chiefs Upgrade Their Biggest Need
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March and then the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs do not have to fill the holes just in free agency. They can do it also in the draft. The Chiefs have done a good job of selecting players even if they are always in the back end of the draft board. Chiefs have found a way to improve through the draft and will look to do the same in April.
The latest Sports Illustrated 2025 NFL Mock Draft has the Chiefs taking their biggest need this off-season. The Chiefs selected offensive lineman, Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State with the 31st overall pick.
The Chiefs learned from their humiliating Super Bowl loss that having the best quarterback in the NFL means little if he doesn’t have proper protection. To address this issue, they select the top offensive lineman from the Senior Bowl, Zabel, who can play all five positions on the line. —Michael Canelo
Zabel would be a great pick by the Chiefs. He will be a major upgrade to the line and has the potential to be a starter right out of the gates in the NFL. Zabel fills the hole the Chiefs need and the Chiefs will have money to spend elsewhere to improve their team.
The Chiefs will know what their plan is at the draft. First, they will handle free agency and see how what needs they fill and then they will go into the draft with certain prospects on their drafting board. It is going to be interesting to see how it all plays out for the Chiefs this offseason.
