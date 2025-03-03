Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Will Have an Active Free Agent Market
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history by becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs must address the offensive line and re-sign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to them.
Where it becomes difficult for the Chiefs is getting better on offense and still having a great defense like they did last season.
In the middle of that defense was linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton has been a staple in the Chiefs defense with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnunolo. Bolton, since becoming a Chiefs, has been lights out in the middle of the field and has been a great player to watch.
Bolton will be a free agent in a couple of weeks and his market will be big with multiple teams trying to sign him. Now the Chiefs will have to make a decision if they want to offer Bolton similar money as the other teams will or let him walk.
Bolton will be the leader in the middle of the field for any team, and a big payday may be on his way. Bolton is one of the best linebackers in free agency this offseason.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today ranked Bolton as the 13th overall best free agent.
"Bolton shines against the run and notched 11 tackles for loss and a career-high three sacks in 2024. He's not the best in coverage but offers enough not to be a liability in zone. On the plus side, he'll be 25 by the start of next season," said Ostly.
Losing Bolton will be a major blow to the Chiefs on the defensive side of the ball. He is a great player, leader, and teammate. Replacing him will also be difficult. The Chiefs will have to make some tough decisions coming up with players they want to target.
The Chiefs also have key players on the offensive side of the ball that need new contracts and will be hitting the market as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE