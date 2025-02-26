Chiefs Projected to Go Hunting for Kelce's Replacement
The Kansas City Chiefs face a critical offseason. Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY recently released his seven-round mock draft for each team. He projects the Chiefs to address many of their most pressing needs via the draft this offseason.
After selecting an offensive lineman in the first round, Ostly projected the Chiefs to address even more needs in the draft's middle rounds. While they expect the return of veteran tight end Travis Kelce, Ostly believes the Chiefs will search for his replacement in the draft.
Ostly predicted Kansas City to select tight end Mason Taylor from LSU, giving them a quality player who can sit behind Kelce and learn the ropes or be prepared to be a solid addition to the team in a more immediate but limited role.
"This is one of the best tight end classes in years, and Taylor could be an heir apparent for Chiefs icon Travis Kelce. He brings a mix of physicality, body control, and athleticism packed into a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame," Ostly said. "His hands were very reliable and he thrived underneath in his college career for the Tigers. He wasn't targeted much at LSU due to the more downfield nature of the Tigers' offense, but is well-suited for the NFL level."
Ostly also projected the Chiefs to select to cornerback Quincy Riley from Louisville. While it would be an under-the-radar move, Kansas City needs some help on the defensive side of the ball. Securing a quality cornerback does wonders for a defense.
"The Chiefs have a stable of young cornerbacks led by Trent McDuffie and add another player to develop and take over in time with Riley. The [Arizona] Cardinals cornerback is a standout athlete who thrives in zone coverage with very good ball skills (eight interceptions, 27 passes defensed in three years with Louisville)," Ostly said.
"Riley is likely going to slide down the board for many teams because he's 5-foot-10, which is on the shorter side for modern cornerbacks, and is one of the older prospects at the position. He'll be 24 by the time the season starts, but he has the tools to keep progressing in the right environment."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.