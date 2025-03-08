Chiefs Should Target a Tight End in Late Rounds of Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency which starts next week.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The defense also has key free agents set to hit the market. With all the attention expected to be put on the offense, the defense can be left out and lose its key players to free agents. The Chiefs have to choose between offense and defense.
The Chiefs can also fill in the empty holes in the 2025 NFL Draft. One position they could look deeply at in the draft is tight end.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to be back next season, but it can be his last. Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest to ever play the position.
The Chiefs can look into the future at tight end and find a good talent in the late rounds. One prospect they can target is Louisiana State University tight end Mason Taylor.
Taylor has had a good career at LSU. He is a big tight end who moves more like a wide receiver. He is what quarterback Patrick Mahomes would want in a tight end.
"Taylor is a big, athletic tight end with excellent quickness, hands and toughness. He primarily lined up in-line, but he also flexed out in the slot and took a few reps on the outside. He’s polished as a route runner, showing the ability to set up defenders, lean into them and then create separation," said NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
"He has a big catch radius, hauling in balls above his head as well as below his knees. He is a pure hands-catcher, keeping the ball away from his body. He doesn’t have elite top-end speed, but he is a smooth mover and can find another gear when the ball is in the air. After the catch, he can pull through tackles or make defenders miss in space. He isn’t a mauler in the run game, but he can screen off and stay attached. Overall, Taylor has the ability to be a Day 1 starter with high-volume production."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE