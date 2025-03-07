Chiefs Should Target Tight End Evan Engram
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The defense also has key free agents set to hit the market. With all the attention expected to be put on the offense, the defense can be left out and lose its key players to free agents. The Chiefs have to choose between offense and defense.
Next season can also potentially be tight end Travis Kelce's last season on the team. Kelce can decide to retire and hang up his cleats. Kelce is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever play the tight end position.
One moves the Chiefs can make to improve their team this offseason is signing Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram.
Engram is expected to be released by the Jacksonville Jaguars once the free agency period begins next week.
"From 2022-2023, Engram ranked No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends," said Sports Illustrated's Jaguars Beat Writer John Shipley.
"In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era."
Engram will be a good addition to the Chiefs. The Chiefs can have another good tight end once Kelce finally decides to retire, and they will be a good pairing when the Chiefs have multiple tight ends on the field.
The Chiefs can also bring in Engram on a prove it deal, and they can still sign other players.
