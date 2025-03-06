BREAKING: Jaguars Set to Release Pro Bowl TE
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another major move, this time releasing Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram after three years with the team.
On the same day the Jaguars traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, Engram is the next piece leaving Jacksonville in a cap-saving measure.
The Jaguars faced questions on Kirk and Engram all offseason. With free agency just a few days away, the Jaguars have chosen a path that has them dumping Kirk and Engram for cap space and draft picks.
Engram joined the Jaguars on a one-year prove-it deal in the 2022 offseason, the same year the Jaguars signed Kirk. After a career year, he returned to Jacksonville on an extension from former general manager Trent Baalke.
From 2022-2023, Engram ranked No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
A number of injured led to Engram having his least productive year as a Jaguars in 2024. Engram appeared in only nine games, with the star right end missing a handful of games during the team's 1-4 start after suffering a hamstring game during pre-game warmups in Week 2.
In nine games last year, Engram caught 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown.
In three years with the Jaguars, Engram appeared in 43 games and caught 234 passes for 2,094 yards and nine touchdowns.
By releasing Engram, the Jaguars take on a dead cap hit of $13.5 million and will save $5.98 million in cap space.
The Jaguars will now move into the offseason with former second-round pick Brenton Strange as their top tight end. The Jaguars also have other veteran tight ends set to hit free agency with Luke Farrell and Josiah Degura.
"Yeah, really excited about his ascension in year two and I think he'll have a part in the offense moving forward in a way that we haven't seen yet," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
