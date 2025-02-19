The Chiefs Unlikely to Use Franchise Tag This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
The Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason, the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season. They will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move because other teams are catching up to them.
Their biggest free agent on the offensive line is Trey Smith. Smith has been a solid player for the Chiefs since getting to Kansas City. Smith was one of the best linemen on the team. Losing Smith will hurt the Chiefs more than it will help. We all know what the biggest problem was for head coach Andy Reid's offense.
Smith will be looking for a new contract. Right now, the Chiefs do not have the money to offer Smith what other teams are projected to offer him. If the Chiefs want to bring back Smith they will need to clear some money or both sides will have to agree on a new contract that will see Smith take a team friendly contract.
Another option will be to franchise tag Smith. The reason that it will be likely to tag him is because of the money he will make next season. If Smith is tagged, the Chiefs will have to pay him over $25 million next season. There is also another type of tag that will make more sense for the Chiefs to use on Smith. It is the transition tag.
"The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag," said Senior NFL Writer Kevin Patra. "It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal."
