Could New England Patriots Be Targeting Key Chiefs FA Trey Smith?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players will help the team next season and what players they need to bring in to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The one thing the Chiefs must do for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is get him some help on the offensive line. Mahomes did all he could last season to help his line and his team. It worked all the way up to the biggest game of the season. And they got exposed massively. The Chiefs can make it easier for him and give him the protection that he needs to be the best for his team.
One big free agent for the Chiefs is offensive lineman Trey Smith. Smith has been a good lineman for the Chiefs. If the Chiefs do not resign him, it can get worse for the Chiefs upfront.
One of the teams that will go after Smith in free agency is Chiefs AFC rival, the New England Patriots. The Patriots are heading in a new direction, and they will get a fresh start with a new coaching staff. And Smith to the Patriots makes sense.
The Patriots have a young quarterback in Drake Maye, and they want to protect him. Smith can be a massive addition to the offensive line. New England can also potentially offer Smith more than other teams because they have the most cap space in the NFL.
Coming off a Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs off season will be one of the most important, in franchise history. If history repeats itself the Chiefs will be big spenders to improve their team and be back contending for a Super Bowl.
