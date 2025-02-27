Chiefs Urged to Make this Risky Pick to Help Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were shellacked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and while there were issues all over the place, some were more glaring than others.
While the Chiefs surrendered 40 points in the loss, it was pretty clear that Kansas City's biggest problem was the offense.
That was the case all season long, as the Chiefs struggled to put together sustained drives and didn't really have much explosivity. It just wasn't there.
A big reason for that was Kansas City's offensive line, which had issues all year but really imploded in the Super Bowl, as Mahomes was sacked six times and was constantly pressured.
The Chiefs definitely need to get this rectified in the coming months, but the problem is they don't exactly have a lot of money to sign free agents. Heck, it's possible they could even lose their best offensive lineman in guard Trey Smith.
Kansas City may have to turn to the NFL Draft to find answers in the trenches, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus feels that the "ideal" selection for the Chiefs with the 31st overall pick will be Ohio State Buckeyes tackle Josh Simmons.
"Simmons is coming off a serious knee injury, so his draft stock fluctuates wildly depending on who you talk to," Cameron wrote.
That much is true, as Simmons tore his patellar tendon midway through Ohio State's national championship campaign and is still recovering.
"Should his medicals come back in good shape, he could go off the board in the first 15 picks," Cameron continued. "If they do not, he could slide, opening the door for Kansas City to take a late flier on the talented pass protector."
That's kind of a scary thought. Simmons is definitely one of the best prospects in this draft from a talent perspective, so he really shouldn't slip to the last couple of picks of the first round unless teams have very serious concerns about his health moving forward.
While it would certainly be tempting for the Chiefs to nab Simmons if he falls to No. 31, it would also be very risky, as Kansas City cannot afford to blow this selection.
There is definitely boom-or-bust potential here. It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs do if Simmons is, in fact, available when they are on the clock.
