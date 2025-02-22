Future of Chiefs' Offensive Line Will Impact the Entire NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles revealed many of the Chiefs' weaknesses, primarily masked during their 15-2 regular-season campaign. Overall, Kansas City has one of the best rosters in the league and has for most of the past five seasons. However, the Chiefs' biggest weakness is at along one of the most critical position groups: the offensive line.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus released his top five biggest offseason storylines. He listed the Chiefs' need to upgrade their offensive line and how they choose to do so as one of the biggest offseason storylines in the entire league. Kansas City's primary goal this offseason must be to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes better than they did in the Super Bowl, and with guard Trey Smith likely leaving in free agency, that will be much easier said than done.
"For the second time in the past five seasons, one Super Bowl storyline was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes being under constant pressure, contributing to their defeat. To those who followed Kansas City’s season closely, this was not necessarily a surprise. The Chiefs had issues at offensive tackle all year, especially on the left side of the line," Buday said.
"Players lining up at left tackle for the Chiefs in 2024 combined to earn a 50.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed pressure on 11.3% of pass plays. Both were the worst marks in the NFL. That level of production at one of the most important positions is a recipe for disaster, and Kansas City will almost certainly need to address the position. Whether they reshuffle the line and move right tackle Jawaan Taylor to the left side, sign or draft a new player, or trust one of their younger players to fill the hole is yet to be seen."
Considering the Chiefs' offensive line was a significant part of why the Chiefs did not win their third consecutive Super Bowl and their fifth in six years, the quality of Kansas City's offensive line directly impacts the Chiefs and the entire National Football League. The Chiefs are an improved offensive line away from being one of the top teams in the NFL again next season.
