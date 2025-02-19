The Chiefs Can’t Afford to Lose Justin Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs have had safety Justin Reid as a major part of the franchise since his arrival in 2022. Since joining the team, Reid has won two Super Bowls and has been apart of the Chiefs dynasty run as a major contributor on defense.
Now that the season has concluded and free agency looms, the Chiefs should make it a priority to find a way to have Reid stay in Kansas City for another few seasons. At only 28 years old, Reid still has a lot to show and prove in the league, what better place to do so than a team you've won two championships with?
Reid has been a strong asset for Kansas City's defense since 2022. In his Chiefs career, Reid has collected 265 total tackles, 194 of which being solos, four sacks, three interceptions, 23 passes defended and 12 stuffs. Losing Reid to free agency would greatly impact the defense for 2025.
The Chiefs do have safety Jaden Hicks as Reid's backup option still on the roster for the future, and while he did put up good numbers in his rookie campaign, the numbers do not match up to Reid's current style of play.
Hicks was the Chiefs fourth round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and playing behind Reid must have rubbed off of him, as he collected 29 total tackles, 23 being solos. Hicks looks to have a bright future within the NFL, but at the moment he does not fill the hole that would be left if Reid were to be signed by another team.
Previously making $10.5 million in 2024, according to Spotrac.com's projections, it will take a bigger chunk of cash to bring back Reid next season. His level of play over his last contract was enough to earn him the opportunity to earn the highest amount of money in his career thus far.
The Chiefs have been ranked in the Top 10 defenses two out of the three seasons Reid was under contract and while not one player can make or break a whole defense, Reid added more to the cause than he hindered.
