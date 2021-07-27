Patrick Mahomes Joins Sporting KC Ownership Group

Patrick Mahomes now has a stake in two forms of Kansas City football, as the Chiefs quarterback has joined the Sporting Club ownership group, owners of Sporting Kansas City, the club announced on Tuesday.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," Mahomes said, via the club. "Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City."

On July 28, 2020, almost exactly one year ago, Mahomes was announced as a new part-owner of the Kansas City Royals, which now gives Mahomes stakes in the two largest professional sports teams in Kansas City, excluding the one he plays for.

In the team's announcement, Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC, said he's excited to welcome Mahomes into the owner's box.

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” Illig said. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes has been actively supporting the Royals and Sporting during his time in Kansas City, especially on social media. Now, he has more than just a rooting interest in KC's largest professional teams.

In addition to Mahomes's roles with the Royals and Sporting, his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City's NWSL team.