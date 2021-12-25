Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Chiefs COVID List Tracker: Latest On Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill

    The latest reserve/COVID list activations for the Kansas City Chiefs.
    Nearing the end of a week where the Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team, some good news has arrived in Kansas City as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Here are the latest updates on the Chiefs' reserve/COVID-19 list and who could be available when the Chiefs take on Pittsburgh.

    Tyreek Hill returns, Travis Kelce may be close

    According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tyreek Hill has cleared COVID-19 protocols. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Travis Kelce "still has a shot" to play on Sunday against the Steelers but has yet to return ade COVID-19 tests. He also adds that Kelce is going to take multiple COVID tests by Sunday in anticipation of the Chiefs getting a final answer on his eligibility.

    Rapoport later added that Kelce would likely be taken off the list today in hopes of clearing the protocol tomorrow, leaving the door open for KC to return both star pass-catchers.

    By activating Kelce on Saturday, returning him to the active roster, he could still play Sunday even if he does not test negative on Saturday. If he were not activated on Saturday, he would not be eligible to return against Pittsburgh.

    Nate Taylor of The Athletic added that the Chiefs are planning to activate Kelce and other players who have not yet tested negative in hopes of having them clear the protocols on Sunday.

    Another specialist down

    Punter Tommy Townsend was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Friday, leaving KC without their starting punter and kicker.

    Blake Bell brings back depth at TE

    Tight end Blake Bell will return off the reserve/COVID list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. At the time of the report, Bell joined rookie tight end Noah Gray as the only tight ends on the Chiefs' active roster, with Kelce's status still uncertain and Jody Fortson on injured reserve. With or without Kelce, Bell's return helps stabilize KC's tight end group.

    Many key Chiefs remain on the reserve/COVID list

    Even with some players returning, the Chiefs still have a long list of players on the COVID list, including starters and key role players. The active-roster players remaining on the COVID list are Kelce, Townsend, linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive tackle Lucas Niang, offensive lineman Kyle Long, cornerback Rashad Fenton, safety Armani Watts and kicker Harison Butker.

    Charvarius Ward's quick turnaround

    Cornerback Charvarius Ward was the first Chief to return from the COVID list who tested positive this week. Ward, Kelce, and Butker were all placed on the list on Monday, and Ward made his return on Wednesday. Ward's return came shortly after cornerback Rashad Fenton was placed on the COVID list on Tuesday, bolstering KC's cornerback group. L'Jarius Sneed (personal) also returned to the Chiefs this week, giving KC two of their top corners back in time for Pittsburgh.

    Chris Jones makes his return

    After missing KC's Thursday Night Football game with the Los Angeles Chargers, defensive tackle Chris Jones returned on Thursday after his extended stay on the COVID list.

    Willie Gay Jr., Josh Gordon back, Mike Remmers out

    After missing KC's game against the Chargers, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon also returned on Wednesday. The team added offensive tackle Mike Remmers to the COVID list, though Remmers is still on the injured reserve list.

    Harrison Butker won't return this week

    Kicker Harrison Butker will not play for the Chiefs this week due to his reported unvaccinated status. The Chiefs signed kicker Elliott Fry to the active roster where he is expected to make his Chiefs debut on Sunday. Fry made his one and only kick at the NFL level.

    Oct 23, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after Hill's touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
