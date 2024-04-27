Chiefs Select Penn State OL Hunter Nourzad with No. 159 Overall Pick
The final day of the 2024 NFL Draft rolls on for the Kansas City Chiefs. With four picks in the books, general manager Brett Veach and Co. were back on the clock with the 159th overall selection. In the fifth round, Kansas City is bolstering its offensive line with yet another prospect.
Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad is the pick for the Chiefs.
Nourzad, who turned 23 in November, is an experienced offensive line prospect who started his college career at Cornell. He played tackle with them. Over the years, he ended up at Penn State for his final two campaigns and made the most of his opportunities. In his two years with the Nittany Lions, Nourzad spent time at guard and center.
What does Hunter Nourzad bring to the Chiefs?
As referenced, Nourzad's versatility is a major selling point. He has plenty of practice and game reps under his belt, dating back multiple years. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 317 pounds, he has good size for an interior offensive line prospect. His arm length suggests he could even fill in at tackle in a pinch, although that's almost surely a last-ditch scenario for an NFL club.
Nourzad's ability to slide around the offensive front should remind some of Nick Allegretti, who was drafted by Kansas City as a center in 2019 before ending up at guard down the line. With Allegretti no longer with the team, Nourzad is a sound depth solution and potential replacement.
Nourzad could stay at center with the Chiefs or shift a spot over. He's a respectable athlete who works hard in the run game and possesses a quick processor in all facets of the game. Sorting out defensive schematics pre-snap and executing during the rep is a potential strong point for him. Nourzad is known to struggle with discipline at times on the field, although some of that can be coached. If he can learn to rely on his blend of size, strength and foot fluidity, he should be fine.
Kansas City got off to a good start by bringing in wideout Xavier Worthy and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in rounds one and two. In the fourth round, tight end Jared Wiley and safety Jaden Hicks insulated their respective position rooms with immediate impact potential and upside alike. By bringing in Nourzad, the class keeps growing as the offseason continues.