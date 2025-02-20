Should Chiefs Target Rival Chargers' Josh Palmer in Free Agency?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
Other than fixing the offensive line, the Chiefs will need to address the wide receiver position and help quarterback Patrick Mahomes have reliable targets on the outside. The Chiefs will need to find a big target in free agency.
The Chiefs have many unknowns in the receiver room. Last season the team had veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins who will hit free agency, Sky Moore was hurt last season and will likely be cut by the team to save money, and Marquise Brown will be a free agent as well.
Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy played well last season and is the only target right now who will be back next season. Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce might not be back next season. He can decide to call it a career and retire this offseason.
A receiver that will be on the Chiefs target once free agency begins next month is AFC West rival, the Chargers receiver Josh Palmer. Palmer has been a reliable target for quarterback Justin Herbert in Los Angeles.
Palmer is a big receiver, that can play both on the outside and in the slot. He can go win you a lot of 50/50 balls. It gives Mahomes a receiver that he can trust down the field or gives him a chance to go make a play when he is being covered tight.
Palmer to the Chiefs makes sense, especially because of the money they can save by adding him. The Chiefs have other problems to fix on the offense. Palmer comes on the cheaper end but has a major upside if he is paired with Mahomes.
