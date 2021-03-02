Lawyer for Family Injured in Britt Reid Crash Speaks Publicly for First Time

The lawyer for the family of Ariel Young, the five-year-old girl critically injured in an accident involving former Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, made public comments for the first time on Tuesday morning. The attorney, Tom Porto, said Young is awake but "likely has permanent brain damage" from the crash.

In a story with Good Morning America, Porto said the crash "wasn't a fender-bender. This was a serious life-altering event."

"She’s awake, which is a huge development," Porto said of the five-year-old. "She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking — it’s a sad, sad, sad story."

The Good Morning America piece includes photos obtained by ABC News, showing Reid's truck, which was totaled, and the "flattened and unrecognizable" car Reid allegedly hit, where Ariel was at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed, but Reid allegedly told police at the scene that he had between two and three drinks, and a police report noted that his eyes were bloodshot and that there was a moderate odor of alcohol.

Though toxicology reports have not been returned as of the publishing of the Good Morning America report, Porto said he plans to push for serious charges against Reid.

"We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive," Porto said. "We don’t have the toxicology back, I don’t know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit."

Following the story on Good Morning America, the GoFundMe page created for the family posted an update on Ariel's condition.

I know everyone wants a new update on Ariel, sadly there hasn’t been much progress since the last update. She remains awake but unresponsive, and will be in a wheelchair for the foreseeable future. We don’t know how long it will take before she responds or talks again but we will never give up hope. I have attached the piece from today’s segment on Good Morning America, it gives context into what they went through that night. Her backseat almost flattened with two little girls inside it. Please continue to send your prayers and support to her and her mother.

Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is no longer employed by the Chiefs as he was placed on administrative leave until his contract expired following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season.

Andy Reid addressed the situation for the first time in his postgame press conference after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss on Feb. 7.

“I haven’t had the chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in," Reid said. "My heart goes out to all of those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl that was fighting for her life. It’s a tough situation, I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. The questions that you have, I’m going to have to turn those down at this time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

