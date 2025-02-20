REPORT: Chiefs Biggest Improvement Needed in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to take care of this offseason as they begin the chance to get back to the playoffs and hopefully their fourth consecutive Super Bowl. From restructuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes contract to deciding which free agents to bring in, the Chiefs front office has a lot on the plate.
On part of the Chiefs game that the front office should look to improve is the running game. In 2024, the Chiefs ranked 22nd in the NFL in average rushing yards per game, a statistic that was heavily held by Mahomes' mobility at his position.
According to analyst Danny Parkins, Kansas City has a lot of game that gets left on the field, but none of it was from the rushing standpoint in 2024, which greatly impacted the Super Bowl performance for the franchise.
"They {Chiefs} need to give him {Mahomes} a running game," Parkins said on Breakfast Ball's YouTube channel. "They need to make it so it is not so Mahomes magic dependent...it just finally started to add up. He can do amazing things, but you can make his life easier if you improve his offensive line."
"{Isiah} Pacheco was a nothing, Kareem Hunt was admirable, but he wasn't a big play threat." Parkins said. "If you gave him a better offensive line and a running game, that would take a ton of burden and pressure off of Mahomes."
Mahomes was ranked third on the team in rushing yards during the regular season, rushing for 307 yards, earning two of the team's 15 rushing touchdowns on the season. It was seen in the Super Bowl that Mahomes was constantly under pressure, and the Philadelphia Eagles knew so because of the lack of the rushing game.
If the Chiefs were to either make a trade or eventually find more plays to run with their current lineup of running backs, Kansas City could still be one of the top teams to beat in 2025. Now that teams are beginning to see the dynasty's weaknesses, head coach Andy Reid will need to adjust and adapt or just bring in an already established and impactful running back.
