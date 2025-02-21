Chiefs Not Expected To Tag Nick Bolton Before Free Agency
If the Chiefs were considering a franchise tag for soon-to-be free agent Nick Bolton, an NFL memo on Wednesday likely made the decision for them.
The league told teams that the 2025 salary cap will increase to a figure between $277.5 million and $281.5 million, up from $255.4 million in 2024. And according to Joel Corry, that means that a $281.5 million cap would translate into a one-year salary for a franchise-tagged linebacker of $25.662 million.
Per Over the Cap, the league’s highest-paid linebacker on an annual basis is Baltimore’s Roquan Smith at $20 million per year. In other words, Bolton, Philadelphia’s Zack Baun or any other linebacker isn’t likely to get the franchise tag in the next two weeks.
That means if the Chiefs aren’t able to come to terms with Bolton, one of the pillars on a dominant defense, he’s played his last snap in Kansas City.
And to dust off the salt shaker for that potential wound, Matt Bowen said earlier this week that Bolton would fit best with an AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
"Bolton would be a big upgrade for Vance Joseph's defense in Denver," Bowen wrote. "Bolton fits with the Broncos as a downhill thumper against the run -- he had 11 tackles for loss last season. In coverage, Bolton lacks elite second-level range, but he has four career interceptions."
Replacing Bolton in the draft might be difficult. Not only does Kansas City have to wait until the end of the first round to make its selection at 31, the Chiefs also have only five overall selections. They could get a late-round compensatory pick but aren't expected to have a lot of capital to trade up.
Replacing Bolton in free agency might be an option. Potential fits for the Chiefs include Ernest Jones, Jamien Sherwood, Lavonte David and Robert Spillane.
Replacing Bolton’s intangibles might be impossible. While the Chiefs have typically allowed young starting linebackers to hit free agency, Bolton might be someone they consider paying. Although he’s struggled at times in the pass game, he’s as good as they come at attacking the run.
In 2023, when Bolton missed half the season with a dislocated left wrist, the Chiefs finished 17th in the league against the run. In 2022 and 2024 when Bolton played the full season, Kansas City finished in the top 10 each year.
Two years ago in Kansas City’s 38-35 Super Bowl win over Philadelphia, Bolton pounced on a Jalen Hurts fumble and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. The game’s only turnover, it marked the only blemish on one of the best games in the quarterback’s career.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.