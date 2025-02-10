Looking at Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid's Coaching Tree
The Kansas City Chiefs have one, if not the greatest head coach of all time. Andy Reid has been in the National Football League for a long time and that is because he is the best. Reid is a great offensive mind and has always adjusted from how the game of football was played when he first started coaching to now that he is coaching one of the best football team's in the NFL.
Reid has had his fail share of failures over his career but since coming to the Chiefs we has built one of the greatest dynasty in the sports. Without Reid who knows where this Chiefs organization would be at. Reid turned things around in Kansas City and it is where he has built another great legacy with an NFL team.
He has also had his fair share of good coaches during his head coaching career. Must of them have found success when they departed from a Reid led team and have found their success as head coaches or jobs for other teams. Reid has an impressive coaching tree.
One coach off the Reid coaching tree has been Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh worked under Reid in Philadelphia as a special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. Harbaugh has become one of the best coaches in the NFL. He has stayed with the Ravens ever since and has won a Super Bowl as their head coach.
Ron Rivera worked with Reid in the Eagles organization as well. He was the linebackers coach. Rivera has had two head coach stints. The first one with the Panthers and the second one with the Commanders. Rivera took the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked with Reid when he was the head coach for the Eagles. McDermott had many different roles with Reid. He finally got his shot as a head coach in 2017 and has turned the Bills around and are contenders every season.
Most noticeable in the Reid coaching tree is Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Snagnuolo. He was a defensive coach with the Eagles from 1999 to 2006. He got a chance to be a head coach with the Rams but it did not work out. Now he is the defensive coordinator for Reid in Kansas City and is one of the best.
