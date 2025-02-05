Miami Heat's Pat Riley Gives Blessing For Chiefs Three-Peat
Outside of the Chief's players, coaches, their families, and Chiefs Kingdom, no one is rooting for a Kansas City victory in Super Bowl LIX more than Miami Heat President and Basketball Hall of Famer Pat Riley.
While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs go after their third straight championship, down in Miami, a basketball god is hoping to watch more money fill his pockets.
Pat Riley knows a little something about three-peats as he is the patented owner of the term. After his Los Angeles Lakers won back-to-back titles in the late 80s, the then head coach would hear the term "three-peat" as his Lakers prepared for the 1988-1989 season. As a result, Riley patented the term and while the Lakers would lose in the Finals that year to the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons, Riley won in the end as every time someone wants to use that term, Riley makes a portion of the profits, typically taking around five percent.
Riley has had his luck in baseball and basketball, especially at the professional level with Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls achieving two three-peats in the 90s. The Houston Rockets also won back-to-back titles, potentially having used the term in promotional material. One of those finals victories came over Riley's New York Knicks.
The Lakers would again three-peat from 2000-2002. Phil Jackson was the head coach for all three three-peats. The New York Yankees would win three straight World Series from 1998-2000.
According to Ari Meirov, the Chiefs and Riley have agreed to terms regarding the three-peat to avoid any legal issues down the road and so the team could capitalize on merchandise right after the game.
According to the deal, it is between Riley and the Chiefs. If the NFL wishes to use the term, a separate deal must be struck at a later time. Most of the proceeds are expected to go towards the Pat Riley Family Foundation should the Chiefs win.
The Chiefs look to become the first-ever three-peat champion in NFL history on Sunday as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. This will be the second straight Super Bowl Kansas City has had to play a team it previously defeated in a Super Bowl.