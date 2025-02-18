NFL Insider Explains "The Only Way" to Beat the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' roster has flaws, like every roster. Still, the Chiefs have had one of the top overall rosters in the National Football League over the last five seasons, routinely beating opponents off the sheer firepower their roster possesses. However, even while appearing in nearly every one of the past six Super Bowls, the Chiefs' weaknesses have been exposed and taken advantage of on the biggest stage.
More importantly, not only were those flaws taken advantage of by opponents, but the flaws were also eerily similar in both of the Chiefs' Super Bowl losses, as the Chiefs similarly lost two Super Bowls.
NFL insider Mike Florio noted that the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used strong, dominating defenses to stifle Mahomes and the Chiefs early. Then, score enough points to ensure the ordinarily explosive Chiefs offense has no realistic chance of mounting a comeback.
“It really was dominant," Florio said after rewatching the Super Bowl. "And, it is the only way you are going to beat the Chiefs. They have lost two Super Bowls, and they were blown out in both of them. If it is a close game, the Chiefs are going to win. The only way to beat them is knock them down early, and put your foot on their throat, and keep it there.
“I’m surprised the Eagles let up at all, and I think the Chiefs were determined to not have a score that went down in the record books… the two garbage time touchdowns made it look somewhat respectable. Pay no attention to 40 to 22. That was 40 to 6 until the Eagles called off the dogs."
Even after a blowout Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs are only a few pieces away from likely being right back in the Super Bowl next season or at least making a deep playoff run that comes close. However, for that to happen, Kansas City will have to solidify their offensive line, as every team they play from now on will try to replicate what the Eagles did. Although most teams do not have the roster the Eagles do, it is still possible to replicate their game plan in different ways. The Chiefs must adapt, or the rest of the league will catch up to them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.