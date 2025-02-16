Chiefs QB Mahomes Woefully Disrespected in Recent QB Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably been the best team in the National Football League over the past five years, representing the AFC in most of the Super Bowls. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led the charge, guiding the Chiefs to heights rarely seen in the league's history.
Mahomes and the Chiefs came just short of winning their third consecutive Super Bowl, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles by double-digits. An uncharacteristic game by Mahomes and company has shifted the thoughts surrounding Mahomes, who, even after a blowout Super Bowl loss, is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league. However, not everyone agrees.
Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked the top 59 quarterbacks in the league following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss. Shook ranked Mahomes seventh-best in the league, right behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was ranked sixth.
"On the surface, 2024 might seem like a down year for Mahomes, who finished below 4,000 passing yards for the first time as a full-time starter in his career," Shook said. "But dig a bit deeper, and there's definitely more to the story for both Mahomes and his Chiefs. The two-time MVP was the reason why Kansas City, despite lacking explosiveness, won 15 games, secured the AFC's top seed, and took the conference title yet again.
"He consistently converted on money downs for K.C., often in ugly fashion, and did the yeoman's work that was necessary to win games. Because of Mahomes, the Chiefs eventually found their stride late in the season, ascending at the perfect time and peaking in the AFC Championship Game, their first 30-plus-point showing of 2024. Tragically, he saved his worst for last, getting snowed under by the Eagles’ fantastic defense in Super Bowl LIX. He lost his trust in his offensive line, and his decision-making suffered because of it, producing perhaps the most disastrous outing of his career in the biggest contest of the season."
Regardless of the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, the idea that a bad performance in the Super Bowl means Mahomes suddenly had a worse season than Mayfield is questionable, to say the least. It is understandable for Mahomes not to be ranked as the best quarterback in the league following a subpar Super Bowl performance, but he is much closer to being the top quarterback than not.
