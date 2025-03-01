The Chiefs Should Look To Get Future Kelce Replacement in This Year’s Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are overjoyed to be able to roll out Travis Kelce for one more year next season. Amidst rumors that he'll be looking to retire after their Super Bowl loss, the future Hall of Fame tight end will be back with the team next year.
However, even with the news that he won't retire, should the Chiefs be looking to draft his replacement anyway? He's not getting any younger, and if the team is looking to extend their dynasty, they'll draft his replacement this season.
This draft class has two premier tight-end talents at the top with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland. While I don't think they'll be able to snag those two with the 31st pick in the draft, that doesn't mean there aren't other options available for them.
With the NFL combine going on right now, there are a lot of prospects that went out there and made a name for themselves. This was the case with Terrance Ferguson, a tight end prospect coming out of Oregon.
In 2024, Ferguson had the best year of his collegiate career. He spent all four years with the Oregon Ducks and is used to success, which makes him perfect for the Chiefs, who expect a higher standard than most NFL teams.
He had 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. He's already received comparisons to Kelce in the past, which makes it all the better that he be his replacement in the future.
I think Ferguson will be available in the second round, which makes room for them to draft another position of need in the first round. That's the thing. Due to Kelce's return and Noah Gray still being on the roster, tight end isn't exactly a position of need for the Chiefs.
It isn't more important than finding a star wide receiver, solidifying their run game, or resigning vital free agents. However, it would be best to draft a tight end this year while they can still learn something under Kelce.
As long as Kelce is back with the team, there'll never be another tight end in front of him on the depth chart. However, drafting his replacement this year gives them a year to learn under him while giving them time to develop in the NFL. Whenever Kelce does retire, they'll be ready to fill his spot.
