NFLPA Releases Chiefs' Yearly Report Card
For the third consecutive year, the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) releases their "report cards" for every team in the league.
They grade a number of factors such as treatment of players, quality of team facilities, nutrition programs, strength staff, training staff, locker rooms, and more. These grades are based on surveys from players themselves, providing insight into how each organization treats its athletes off the field.
Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, they ranked 26th out of all 32 teams. While players agreed that the team excelled in areas such as nutrition/diet plans and head coaching, they weren't particularly impressed with their facilities, ranking their locker rooms at a D- grade, while their training room and weight room did not receive grades over a C+.
However, NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter told The Star that people need to look past the bottom-10 grade, and believes that they actually improved from previous years. Tretter was also very critical of the grades that the Chiefs received the past couple seasons.
“I think they improved,” Tretter remarked. “I don’t think their ranking made a giant jump, but their overall score did.”
Even though they were at the lower-end of a lot of their peers, they did make significant strives to improve certain areas. They improved their offerings to players' families by establishing a new stadium daycare for day games, giving them a much higher grade than the year prior.
This offseason, Kansas City invested in a new full-time dietician who previously worked for the New York Jets. This led to an improved food program grade and a dramatic increase in their nutritionist/dietitian score. Last year, they got an F. This year it was an A.
Even with all the improvements, players have continued to express their desire for locker room renovations, as that was the most requested change in prior years' surveys. Additionally, players also wanted a new home game hotel, since the one that the team uses now is ranked dead last in the NFL.
While the Chiefs may not have impressed many with their grade, if you take time to dig deeper you can see that they did a lot to improve the livelihood of their players and their families.
