One Chiefs Player That Could Take A Leap Forward in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs defense was ranked within the Top 10 in average yards allowed per game last season with 320.6. After obtaining a Top 10 defense for the second season in a row, the Chiefs could see themselves in the Top 10 once again in 2025, if all goes well.
One player that will greatly help the franchise reach that goal is safety Jaden Hicks. Hicks' rookie campaign in Kansas City was a breath of fresh air for the franchise, and Hicks did not disappoint.
Hicks competed in all 17 games for the Chiefs in 2024 after being selected by the franchise in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington State. The former fourth round pick blossomed before fans eyes as he was able to become a key asset on the defensive line.
At the conclusion of the regular season, Hicks' rookie campaign saw him end with 29 total tackles, 23 of which were solos, three interceptions, two stuffs and five passes defended. The lights did not get too bright for Hicks as well when the Chiefs began their playoff journey.
In his first three career playoff games, Hicks totaled 13 tackles and 10 solo tackles. The backup safety to Justin Reid made sure he made the most of the opportunities given. Now with Reid set to hit free agency soon, the Chiefs have a decision to make with the future of their safety position.
Reid has seen vast success with the franchise and has become a two time Super Bowl champion with the franchise. Many teams will be interested in Reid if he does hit free agency, especially given the season he just had in 2024.
Last year, Reid finished with 87 total tackles, 61 of which being solos, two interceptions, nine passes defended and 3.5 stuffs. Reid obviously had many more tackles than Hicks did given he was the Chiefs starting safety on defense, but Hicks' interceptions and passes defended statistics look eerily similar to Reid.
If the franchise is unable to get Reid back on an extension, Hicks is not an option that the fans should be upset with pivoting to. The upside is clearly there and at only 22 years old, going into his age 23 season, Hicks could solidify himself as a key component to the future of the Chiefs defense.
