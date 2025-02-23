One Thing Chiefs Can't Afford to do This Offseason
Regardless of how the Kansas City Chiefs season ended, they, just like every other franchise in the National Football League, will need to look for improvements as they prepare for the 2025. One fatal flaw that could hit the Chiefs is being complacent.
The Chiefs won 12 straight one score games this past season and while that is impressive in itself, it came to haunt them in the final game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. What the Chiefs can't afford to do this offseason is get lazy.
The AFC West division looks to be one of the more up and coming divisions in all of football, with three out of the four teams finishing with a winning record. Now that the Chiefs divisional rivals saw that they are beatable, the other three franchises will likely do whatever it takes to elevate themselves back to the top of the division, and give Kansas City a run for its money.
While it is too early to sit and rank where each team will finish at the conclusion of the 2025 season, given free agency hasn't hit full swing yet, the Chiefs have to know in the back of their minds that they have a large target on their back.
After the Los Angeles Chargers made the NFL playoffs to be eliminated in their first game, that only lights a fire under a team, especially seeing their division foe go all the way to the final game of the season. Both the Chargers and the Denver Broncos dropped more points on the season than the first place Chiefs did.
While it is easy to put Kansas City at the top of the division, given their recent success in the past three seasons, they can't just assume all will be the same. The Las Vegas Raiders, who finished dead last in the division have already been making moves coaching wise, what's to stopping them from adding franchise players in the upcoming draft?
With the potential of losing legendary tight end Travis Kelce for next season, along with several offensive and defensive players set to hit free agency, the Chiefs will need to incorporate a combination of draft talent and veteran experience if they want to bring home the AFC West division once again in 2025.
