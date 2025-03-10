One Move That Can Help the Chiefs' Low Cap Situation
The Kansas City Chiefs have begun making offseason roster moves following a disappointing performance in the Super Bowl. With free agency gearing up, the Chiefs would like to add players to their roster but do not have much money to spend to do so.
The Chiefs have sustained one of the better rosters in the league, if not the best roster, for most of the past five seasons. Still, their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed they are no longer head and shoulders above every other team in the league and must improve.
Kansas City has the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes but they have hardly any cap space cleared to make significant additions in free agency. However, there are moves the Chiefs can make to help free up money to spend this summer.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports analyzed the Chiefs' cap situation and make a suggestion for how they can find the money to spend to bring in talent. Dubin thinks the Chiefs should consider restructuring Mahomes' contract this summer, as it would free up a ton of money.
"Signing Trey Smith to a long-term deal instead of keeping him on the franchise tag would drop his cap hit pretty significantly. Patrick Mahomes has a whole bunch of money that could be spread out over the remaining years of his deal in the form of his base salary and a roster bonus, and the Chiefs could save as much as $39 million by doing that restructure," Dubin said.
"It would not be surprising to see them move Kingsley Suamataia to guard and try to find a new left tackle in free agency. Especially if DeAndre Hopkins leaves, they'll need depth at wide receiver. (Rashee Rice is coming back from a major injury and might get suspended.) They could also lose Tershawn Wharton, and they have a ton of other defensive linemen who are hitting free agency. They seem unlikely to retain Justin Reid, so linebacker and safety are needs as well."
Kansas City undoubtedly must add to their roster, but they have to take the necessary steps to be able to do so.
