One Move the Chiefs Should Make This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs can no longer afford to overlook the issues along their offensive line after a subpar performance from the unit cost the Chiefs another Super Bowl and the chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network believes the Chiefs should consider all of their options, but veteran offensive lineman Jonah Williams would be a solid addition to a suddenly thin Chiefs offensive line. Williams is a versatile lineman the Chiefs could use.
“Left tackle was a revolving door for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, which ended with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney being forced to play out of position. And while the Chiefs surely hope Kingsley Suamataia takes a step forward in his second season, they’ll need to provide him with better roster competition than D.J. Humphries (who is a free agent)," Sheath said.
Sheath noted that the Chiefs will have plenty of options of players to choose from to bolster their offensive line, but Kansas City should consider veteran offensive tackle Jonah Williams who most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals this past season.
"With that in mind, the Chiefs could acquire an experienced starting tackle in Jonah Williams. In five seasons, Williams has started 59 games. He played left tackle his first three seasons with the Bengals before Cincinnati signed Orlando Brown Jr. (ironically from the Chiefs). Williams was pushed out to right tackle in 2023 and stayed there in 2024 for the Cardinals," Sheath said.
"His 2024 campaign was injury-shortened to six games, but Williams did play well when healthy. His 3.4% pressure rate allowed was the best of his career, and he would have ranked seventh among OTs if he had played enough snaps to qualify. For context, Jawaan Taylor ranked 31st with a 5.7% pressure rate, while Wanya Morris ranked 59th at 8.3%.”
The Chiefs do not have many positions of need on their roster, but the ones they do have are massive. Kansas City must be active during free agency and combine a strong free agency period with a solid draft haul, if they hope to return to the Super Bowl next season.
