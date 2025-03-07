One Projection Has Chiefs Losing Linebacker to Division Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offensive side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
That can leave the defensive unit as the odd unit out of re-signing key free agents. The Chiefs' defense was one of the best in all of football last year. Now, they can find themselves facing an uphill battle to have the same success next season.
ESPN NFL Analyst Matt Bowen has the Chiefs losing key free agent linebacker Nick Bolton to their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
Bolton would be a big upgrade for coordinator Vance Joseph's defense. Bolton fits with the Broncos as a downhill thumper against the run -- he had 11 tackles for loss last season. He lacks elite second-level range in coverage, but he has four career interceptions.-- Matt Bowen, NFL analyst
Bolton was a key piece in the middle of the Chiefs' defense all last season. He was good in showing the run game, in coverage, and in getting after the quarterback when asked. Bolton was the leader in the middle of the field, helping his teammates get in the best position to be successful.
If the Chiefs lose Bolton, it will not only be a tough player to replace, but they will probably have to look for a linebacker in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The good news for the Chiefs is that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has shown in the past that he can make it work with many different players that the Chiefs bring in or draft. And he will not be no stranger to do that once again and having the defense playing well.
