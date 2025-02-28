One Reunion Chiefs Should Consider in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs offense has been highly debated this past season, as the crew did not perform as they did a year prior. After finishing the regular season with a middle of the pack ranking on offense, it could be that very stat that held the Chiefs back from making history.
That being said, the plans for the offense in 2025 still remains up in the air. Several wide receivers are set to hit free agency and legendary tight end Travis Kelce has reported he has one more year left in the NFL. What could the Chiefs do this offseason to aid Xavier Worthy in his second year?
The answer could come in the form of a familiar face that hasn't been with the team since the 2021 season. Demarcus Robinson is set to hit free agency after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. This could be a move the Chiefs franchise looks at when looking to build their offense up stronger in 2025.
Robinson was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Making his debut in 2017, Robinson was apart of some fun plays throughout his career in Kansas City and was even apart of the Super Bowl winning team when KC defeated the San Fransisco 49ers in 2021.
While as a Chief, Robinson remained one of the more healthy players on the team, playing in 16 games or more from 2017-2021. Now that Robinson has grown as a man and as a player, Kansas City could bring back their former fourth round draft pick as a veteran presence in the locker room.
After setting a career high 505 receiving yards with the Rams in 2024, it could be hard to lure Robinson back to Kansas City. In his years with the franchise, Robinson recorded 1,679 receiving yards, brought in 14 touchdowns and averaged 11.6 yards per reception through five years.
Robinson has also been on a playoff team each year he played minus his rookie campaign. While the Chiefs are strongly seen as the team to still beat in the AFC, bringing back Robinson to help Worthy and reunite with his original quarterback in Patrick Mahomes could push Kansas City over the finish line if the season goes well.
