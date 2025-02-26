Will Chiefs Possess A Top 10 Offense in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs hold one of if not the best quarterback playing today in Patrick Mahomes. Since debuting back in 2017, Mahomes has built his legacy off of success wearing the Chiefs uniform. That being said, the offense isn't always surrounded by the performance of the quarterback.
The best case of that can be seen in ESPN's team total offense statistics in the 2024 season. The Chiefs were good enough to get to their third Super Bowl, but when looking at this past season from a statistical standpoint, the Chiefs were not among the Top 10 in offenses in the National Football League.
The franchise ranked 17th in average total yards per game last season, with 327.6, ranked 14th in average passing yards per game with 222.4, and 15th in average points put up per game, coming in at 22.6. That all being said, the Chiefs still found a way to get the job done when the game was on the line.
Winning a slew of games by just one score, Kansas City found every possible way to improve their overall record in the standings to get them to be the number one seed in the AFC. The team's offense though was down from years prior. Lets look where the team ranked in that same statistics just a year before.
In 2023, the Chiefs ranked ninth in the NFL in average total yards per game with 351.3, ranked sixth in average passing yards per game with 246.4, and 15th in average points put up per game, coming in at 21.8.
The Chiefs offense did take a step back in 2024 from what they were in 2023, yet held similar statistics and the only change was winning a Super Bowl. While the NFL continues to get stronger across the board on offense, Kansas City cannot afford to drop further in the rankings.
It is impressive that in back to back seasons the Chiefs scored the 15th most points in the NFL and yet still found their way to the biggest game of them all. That is a testament to the coaching abilities throughout the years. But with longtime players flirting with retirement, the offense could take a hit in 2025, if not paid attention to.
