Packers' Frustrated WR Would be Perfect Trade Fit for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are obviously in desperate need of weapons, as it was made very clear in the Super Bowl that they need some more pieces for Patrick Mahomes.
The problem for the Chiefs is that they don't have a whole lot of cap room, so it will be difficult for them to make big moves in free agency.
So what does that mean for Kansas City? Are the Chiefs essentially doomed to head into next season without adding any more established playmakers? Or will they be able to get creative?
Well, seeing as how Rashee Rice's status is up in the air and that Marquise Brown is hitting the open market, Kansas City needs to do something.
The Chiefs' front office is very innovative, so we can't put anything past Brett Veach and Co. They surely have their eyes open for potential bargains or steals, and one may exist with the Green Bay Packers: wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Doubs expressed frustration with his role during the early stages of the 2024 campaign with the Packers, and while he appeared to settle in as the year went on, it's clear that he is second fiddle to Jayden Reed. Plus, Green Bay may be in the market for another wide out in the coming weeks.
That means Doubs could be expendable, especially considering that he is preparing to enter the final year of his deal. If he Packers do make the 24-year-old available via trade, the Chiefs should jump on it.
Doubs would actually fit perfectly fine into Kansas City's financial situation, as he carries a cap hit of just $3.4 million in 2025. If the Chiefs let Brown walk in free agency, he could slide right in as the No. 3 receiver behind Rice (if he plays) and Xavier Worthy. That would be very interesting.
The University of Nevada product caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, and in an offense that prioritizes him more, he could ultimately post even bigger numbers.
Doubs has a lot of potential, and Kansas City may be able to squeeze it out of him.
