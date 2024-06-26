Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Nominated for Awards at 2024 ESPYS
Fresh off another excellent season and a second Super Bowl championship in a row, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to get recognized once again.
On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Mahomes and the Chiefs were nominated for awards at the 2024 ESPYS. Further explained in an ESPN press release, the annual ESPYS ceremony is aimed to "relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars."
For the second year in a row, Mahomes is up for the Best Athlete (Men's Sports) and Best NFL Player awards. Challengers for Best Athlete (Men's Sports) include Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, as well as Edmonton Oilers standout Connor McDavid and PGA Tour sensation Scottie Scheffler. Mahomes's peers who are up for Best NFL Player are Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
If Mahomes wins Best Athlete (Men's Sports), he'd join a group of just LeBron James, Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods as the only ones to do so multiple times. Kansas City, a back-to-back champ, is up for Best Team. Winning clubs across various other sports are also in consideration. In 2023, Mahomes won two awards and the Chiefs won Best Team.
ESPN's support of The V Foundation continues this year, and one of three separate major honors is tied to Jim Valvano's legacy. All three awards, further explained by ESPN below, are a significant component of ESPY season.
"Per tradition, The 2024 ESPYS will also showcase the achievements of inspiring and courageous athletes who embody the spirit of The ESPYS through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Award, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Award, and The Pat Tillman Award for Service," the release read. "Honorees for each of these awards will be announced later this week. The show supports ESPN’s ongoing commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano."
This year's edition of the ESPYS, presented by Capital One and hosted by Serena Williams, will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Voting is currently open and will close three hours prior to the start of the event. Fans can cast their respective votes here.