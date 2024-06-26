Who Surprised During Chiefs Minicamp? Watch For This KC WR at Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs invested in overhauling the wide receiver position this offseason, but one young pass-catcher has separated himself among KC's dark horse roster candidates. Undrafted free agent wide receiver Nikko Remigio is creating some offseason buzz for the second consecutive year.
Remigio earned headlines during the 2023 preseason before suffering an injury that derailed his run at a roster spot. This year, Remigio has regained that momentum quickly, receiving praise from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and spending time at "Camp Mahomes" with Patrick Mahomes and other Chiefs pass-catchers for extra offseason work in Texas earlier in the offseason.
Now, Remigio is back on the radar, with Adam Teicher of ESPN highlighting Remigio as the player who surprised him most during Chiefs minicamp.
"Remigio -- in part because of Xavier Worthy's injured hamstring -- received a good run with the first unit during OTAs and minicamp, and he made the most of his opportunities," Teicher wrote. "The challenge for him during training camp will be to make enough plays to crack a playing group that includes Worthy, Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney. One edge Remigio might have in making the roster is his ability as a kickoff returner. He joined the Chiefs last year as an undrafted rookie."
With Toub on the record calling Remigio "probably our No. 1 kick returner right now," it seems like Remigio's shot at a roster spot is legitimate. As Teicher notes, it's always a challenge for young unknown (and undrafted) players to hop more established investments on the depth chart, but if Remigio has a strong camp and Moore or Toney stumble, he could find himself returning the first kickoff of the 2024 NFL season while working on his role in the Chiefs' offense.