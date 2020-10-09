SI.com
Despite Scares, Patrick Mahomes Continues to Have Faith in COVID-19 Protocols

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to have trust in the COVID-19 protocols put into place after having two separate scares in six days.

On Friday, he received notification that practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had tested positive for the virus. Five days later, he learned Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore contracted COVID-19 as well.

“It’s a different time," Mahomes said. I mean I think that’s the biggest thing, you knew that coming into this season. If you thought you were going to go through the season and no one was going to test positive, then you have a little bit of false hope and so you just trust that the protocols in place are the right protocols.”

Mahomes said he did not have direct contact with Ta’amu last week, but shared a physical exchange with Gilmore following the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over the Patriots on Monday.

Gilmore is one of two Patriots that tested positive Wednesday, bringing the team total to three cases.

“I mean, obviously knowing that I went up to him after the game and just gave him the high five like I’ve done my whole career and not thinking about it," Mahomes said. "I mean it was a little bit of a mental lapse just trying to show sportsmanship and stuff like that.”

All of Kansas City's active and practice squad players have returned negative COVID tests since Monday’s game.

Mahomes said avoiding an outbreak means following instructions from Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder.

"I feel like the protocols in place are good and I just have to trust in that and wear my mask, do whatever Rick and them say and then just trust in [the process], we all don’t know what’s happening in the world at this time but accept the challenge every single day of being in the best place I can be to be available for the team,” Mahomes said.

As of Thursday, there are 17 players from five different teams who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since Sept. 24, the Tennessee Titans have had 23 positive test results and currently have 11 of the league's active cases.

Mahomes, the Chiefs’ NFLPA representative, said the NFL and players have had “a couple talks” about placing the league in a bubble model.

Mahomes added he’d be willing to play in a bubble if it were needed, but believes it won’t be necessary — citing the MLB’s decrease in case numbers during the regular season. Professional baseball did not enter the bubble model until the postseason divisional round.

"I think if you kind of look at the transcript baseball did and they had some outbreaks early in their season and guys really got with the protocols and they were able to get through the season without a lot of positive tests near the end of it," Mahomes said. "I think it’s a good transcript and good blueprint for us."

