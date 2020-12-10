SI.com
Patrick Mahomes on SI Sportsperson of the Year Award: 'The Fight is Not Done'

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media about his Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Award for the first time on Wednesday.

Mahomes discussed his selection and said while he is thankful for the award, there is more work to be done, both in the Kansas City community and across the country.

“Yeah I mean obviously it’s a tremendous honor to be a part of that group of people who made such an impact on this world," Mahomes said. "For me, I’m obviously super excited and super thankful for them to name me that. I mean, the fight is not done. We have to continue to make an impact on this world every single day, and I’m going to continue to do that along with the people in this locker room. We have a great group of guys that want to impact this world and this community in the best way possible.”

Mahomes was selected not only for his on-field abilities, but also for what he did off the field for the social justice movement and his commitment to voting activism.

The 25-year-old quarterback wasn't the only member of the Chiefs to be selected as one of SI's five Sportspersons of the Year as offensive guard and medical doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was given the award as well.

Duvernay-Tardif elected to forgo the 2020 NFL season to remain on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised both of his players on Wednesday and also noted the impressiveness of having two players on the same team awarded the honor.

“What an honor," Reid said. "Of all the people in all those sports, to have two guys — one, let alone two — it’s crazy. Both so deserving. I’m proud of both of them for all they do. And Patrick’s young here and will continue on, and Larry’s young as a doctor, so he’s going to keep rolling there. And LeBron’s been doing it a long time — all of them have their own story, it’s tremendous. I just think it’s a great thing. A great honor.”

