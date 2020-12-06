SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Patrick Mahomes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Joshua Brisco

Sports Illustrated has selected its 2020 Sportsperson of the Year, choosing five athletes who shared the same label in 2020: The Activist Athlete. This list includes five athletes, including two members of the Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart and Naomi Osaka.

SI will continue to tell the story of the honorees beginning on Monday, but the announcement came with short summaries of why each athlete was chosen for this honor.

Patrick Mahomes
A Super Bowl victory—complete with game MVP trophy—cemented his status as the NFL’s top player, but it’s what Mahomes has done off the field since that’s elevated him to a new level of importance.

A Super Bowl victory—complete with game MVP trophy—cemented his status as the NFL’s top player, but it’s what Mahomes has done off the field since that’s elevated him to a new level of importance.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
He was the starting right guard for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. But he’s also a doctor, and when the pandemic came, Duvernay-Tardif traded in his uniform and cleats for medical scrubs.

He was the starting right guard for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. But he’s also a doctor, and when the pandemic came, Duvernay-Tardif traded in his uniform and cleats for medical scrubs.

Mahomes began to use his platform for activism following the police killing of George Floyd. Mahomes and teammate Tyrann Mathieu were among a group of Black NFL stars who appeared in a video directed to the NFL and NFL owners in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the players' rights to peacefully protest.

Mahomes and Mathieu also led a voter registration push that resulted in Arrowhead Stadium becoming a voting location in the 2020 general elections, in part because Mahomes helped pay for the voting machines that were used.

In June, Mahomes was asked what he would say to fans who tell him and other athletes to "stick to sports."

“We are people too,” Mahomes said. “I feel like those people [who say stick to sports] have kids and they understand that their kid could play sports and their kids could possibly be in the same position that we’re in. They would want their kids to show their heart and show who they truly are and try to affect the world in the most positive way possible. That’s what we believe that we’re doing.”

Duvernay-Tardif, a starting member of the Chiefs' offensive line in Super Bowl LIV and a doctor of medicine, opted out of the 2020 NFL season to fight COVID-19. Duvernay-Tardif began fighting the coronavirus shortly after the Chiefs won their championship — and shortly after he had heard of COVID-19 for the first time.

After Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he was proud of "Larry's" decision and wasn't surprised by his choice.

"I’m a huge Larry Duvernay-Tardif fan, and I was also raised by a doctor," Reid began. "I understand the dedication that it takes to be a doctor, and we’re all blessed to have doctors in our lives. They’re givers. They’re not takers. They’re givers. They’re healers. They want the best for you, so Larry has that quality. And you’re seeing it to the utmost here. I just think it’s tremendous dedication to his profession, what his future is going to be, and mainly to the people that he gets to help."

For more on Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year honorees, click here.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Denver Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for their second matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City looks to collect a fifth-straight season sweep of their divisional foe as they try for their 11th consecutive victory against the Broncos.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

How the 2013 NFL Draft Shaped the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs

The 2013 NFL Draft gave the Kansas City Chiefs what they needed for a Super Bowl run and the foundation for a future dynasty.

Mark Van Sickle

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After 11 Games?

Eleven games into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Kansas City Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill Provides Context to Fluctuating Workload

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the NFL season and made it back for the first game of the 2020 season. In recent weeks, however, Thornhill's workload has fluctuated for the first time.

Joe Andrews

Three Keys For a Chiefs Season Sweep of the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make it 11-straight victories over the Denver Broncos as they come to Arrowhead Stadium for the teams' second matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Roster Needs are Showing at Surprising Positions

More than halfway through the 2020 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs have shown some roster weaknesses at surprising positions.

ConnerChristopherson

Sammy Watkins Motivated by Teammates After Return From Injury

When Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins injured his hamstring against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, discussions circulated about who could fill his role.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes Announces Hometown-Inspired adidas Ultraboost

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up unique achievements in his young career, now including a signature adidas Ultra Boost shoe, available on December 9.

Joshua Brisco

Stefen Wisniewski Could Be What the Chiefs Are Missing

When the Kansas City Chiefs made the move to sign free-agent offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad after he was released from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs got one piece closer to the championship puzzle.

Tucker D. Franklin