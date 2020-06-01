Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has released a statement addressing the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey and expresses hope that the world will begin to look more like the locker rooms he grew up in.

First, I send prayers to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmad Aubrey. As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words. As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn't the case for everyone. The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal. I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!



Love and unite!

#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

