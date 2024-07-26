Patrick Mahomes Responds to Raiders 'Kermit' Video: 'It'll Get Handled When It Gets Handled'
On Thursday afternoon, a 13-second video spread around the NFL world like wildfire. At Las Vegas Raiders training camp, Raiders rookie defensive back Trey Taylor donned a Kermit the Frog puppet with a Patrick Mahomes jersey and Mahomes's signature hairstyle.
Mahomes, no stranger to turning personal slights into trash-talk opportunities, was asked about the clip during his post-practice press availability on Friday. What did Mahomes think of the video?
"Yeah, I mean, it's still early in the year, stuff like that happens," Mahomes said. "It'll get handled when it gets handled."
Mahomes was then asked if he had a large number of people sending the video to him as it made the rounds.
"Not really, honestly," Mahomes said. "Everybody kind of just lets me play. I mean, they know how I am, so they don't need to send me anything to keep me motivated."
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce also addressed the video on Friday, saying the team had already discussed it on Thursday.
"We addressed it as a team yesterday, and we nipped it in the bud. It's over with," Pierce said, according to Justin Churchill on Twitter/X.
It's worth noting that the Kermit puppet appears to have been brought to Raiders camp by a fan who presumably gave it to Taylor while players were chatting with fans and signing autographs.
Personally, I'm glad we got this blip of a story to help officially bring training camp into full-swing. The Chiefs and Raiders have one of the most historic rivalries in sports, and it's fun when the silver and black takes on the villain role that has been synonymous with their history. But if Mahomes does puppet hands after scoring against the Raiders this year, I wouldn't be surprised.
Ultimately, Taylor was probably just in the wrong place at the wrong time, as the seventh-round pick certainly wasn't looking to start his NFL career by making even more of an enemy out of the best signal-caller in football. The fan, however, probably should have thought twice before taunting the quarterback who has won a game in his team's home stadium more recently than the Raiders have.