Watch: Highlights from the Chiefs' First Day of Padded Training Camp Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed their first padded practice of training camp ahead of their campaign to become the NFL's first-ever back-to-back-to-back champions. Here are the top highlights you may have missed from KC's first day in pads.
The first highlight of the day, captured by Tucker D. Franklin of KC Sports Network, came from KC's usual highlight-makers. Patrick Mahomes escaped pressure from his left (with George Karlaftis beating rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia), Mahomes continued left, threw right across the field to Travis Kelce, and Kelce pitched the ball to Isiah Pacheco.
The Chiefs posted another angle of the play, though it may vindicate the defense and linebacker Drue Tranquill, who had his arms around Kelce before the pitch.
CJ (@cjeezy81) on Twitter/X captured footage of a would-be sack from Chris Jones and a pass break-up from cornerback Joshua Williams, prompting former Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz to break down the "tricky pressure from the defense" and how the O-line and running back got beat on the play.
Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) posted a clip of Suamataia cutting off linebacker Nick Bolton on the move, showing some athleticism from the rookie in his first day of pads.
Suamataia had less-impressive clips from 1-on-1 reps via KCSN, being quickly beaten by defensive end Mike Danna on one rep and faring slightly better in another.
A pair of second-year players faced off in 1-on-1s, with 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah appearing to get the best of '23 third-rounder Wanya Morris.
Among the Chiefs' wide receiver storylines, Nikko Remigio earned some offseason hype before the team put on pads. On Friday, Remigio recorded a pair of catches in 1-on-1 drills against Joshua Williams and Nic Jones.
Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) posted a clip of Mahomes finding Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, though Anudike-Uzomah appeared to be in position to deliver a hit to the quarterback if the rep would have occurred in a game situation.