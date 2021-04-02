Potential Patrick Mahomes Adidas Logo Receives Mixed Reactions

Adidas has reportedly filed a trademark for a "PM" logo, most likely to be used for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The logo has received... mixed reactions.

First noted by Josh Gerben on Twitter, Adidas has an "intent to use" the logo soon, even though — as of the publishing of this story — neither Adidas nor Mahomes have made any statement on the logo.

So, what do you think?

The logo has drawn comparisons to everything from the Vegas Golden Knights' primary logo to cartoonish tridents to a hammer and sickle to the helmet of Marvel's Loki, with plenty of other juxtapositions from around the internet.

As a bit of a logo snob, I was somewhat disappointed by the final design. The "M" is enormous and clunky while the "P" seems unnecessarily round and the whole design feels lopsided to the right.

I didn't think that Mahomes' Superman-style personal logo (see below) was particularly innovative, but it pulled off the "PMII" treatment in a way that really did create a sort of superhero insignia for a quarterback who often makes superhuman throws. The Adidas logo is a step back.

Mahomes and Adidas have already collaborated on two Mahomes-inspired Adidas Ultraboost shoes, with one inspired by his hometown and the second adorned in MVP gold. This Adidas-specific logo, however, is a very bright sign that a signature Mahomes Adidas shoe is on the way.

While signature shoes are more popular among NBA players than NFL players, stars like quarterback Cam Newton have gotten signature lines, bringing their personal style to shelves.

Even if you're not a fan of the logo, this should be an exciting development for Chiefs fans who want to see what the Mahomes signature shoes will look like as his collaboration with Adidas continues for years to come.

